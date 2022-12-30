Nurse loses RM198,000 in loan to Macau Scam

KUANTAN: A nurse lost RM198,000 which she borrowed from a bank to a Macau Scam syndicate.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the 36-year-old woman claimed she received a phone call from an individual claiming to be from a delivery company last Dec 13.

The caller then connected the call to a police officer who informed her that she was wanted for firearms and drug trafficking syndicate.

“Subsequently, she claimed to have been asked by the police officer to apply for a personal loan and she was given a link to fill her information.

“However, when the loan was approved, the money was transferred to the suspect’s account without the victim’s knowledge,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the woman lodged a police report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday after realising that she had been duped. - Bernama