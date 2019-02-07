Nurse loses RM34,810 in loan scam

KUANTAN: A nurse incurred losses of RM34,810 after being cheated over a period of five months while waiting for the approval of a non-existent loan.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 40-year-old victim claimed the progress payments were since Aug 29.

“The victim claimed that she wanted to apply for a personal loan of RM10,000 offered by a loan agent of a bank. She was then told to deal with a man who disguised as a bank officer.

“Both the suspects had repeatedly requested her to transfer money into an account which they said was a requirement for the application to be approved,“ he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the last time the Temerloh nurse made a deposit for the payment was on Jan 31. She realised she had been duped as the loan did not materialise.

The victim lodged a report at the Temerloh district police headquarters yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and honestly inducing delivery of property. — Bernama