Nurse's organs give new lease of life to five

KOTA KINABALU: A 59-year-old nurse, who was declared brain dead and died on April 7, provided a new lease of life to five individuals through organ donation.

Sabah Health director Dr Asits Sanna said the late Sulimah Gilong had registered as an organ donor in 2015 and her organs had saved the lives of three kidney and liver failure patients while her donated corneas gave sight to two patients.

He said Sulimah had served with the Health Ministry for 34 years since 1989 and her last posting was at the Medical Ward 4 and Respiratory Ward of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital here.

“Her noble wish to become an organ donor after her passing was fulfilled after the hospital obtained consent from her next of kin.

“She was dedicated in carrying out her duties, well-liked by her colleagues and concerned with the needs of her patients. We pray that she will be placed among the righteous and that all her acts of worship will be accepted,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Asits also called on the public to take Sulimah's act as an inspiration. -Bernama