SHAH ALAM: A nurse from the National Heart Institute (IJN), Kuala Lumpur has apologised for accusing a forensics expert of giving false testimony.

Siti Syafika Amira Mohd Rasani (pix), 27, also known as “Cik Miera”, said she acted on emotion when she posted her accusations on her Facebook page last Friday.

“I was emotional and did not know the facts of the case before making those comments. I apologise,” she said when giving her testimony at the inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim yesterday.

Siti admitted that she did not know Adib nor his condition in detail when she made her comments.

She said she only read reports of the witnesses’ testimonies on social media.

“I saw his (Adib’s) fiancee and his family crying. I also saw his fellow fire fighters sleeping outside the ICU every night,” she added.

Asked by DPP Zhafran Rahim Hamzah to explain her comments “we treated him. We saw bruises all over his body and many things. I can’t tell here”, Siti said she saw that Adib’s face was swollen, there were bruises on him and his scrotum was inflated.

“I also heard from surgical assistant Muhammad Ashraf (Baruji) that Adib indicated that he was beaten up and I believed him,” she added. Siti asserted that she was not coaxed or coerced into posting those comments.

IJN intensive care unit director Datuk Dr Suneta Sulaiman, who took the stand later, said a nurse was not qualified to say whether or not Adib had an accident.

“It’s not even for me, an intensive care doctor, to conclude that it (Adib’s injuries) was caused by violence or not,” he added.

Last Friday, Hafizam testified before coroner Rofiah Mohammad that Adib’s injuries were “inconsistent with assault”.

Facebook user “Cik Miera”, claiming to be a nurse at IJN, then wrote “dear doctor, if all staff could give statements, I will be the first who will stand up and say that it is not by accident. His injury was caused by violence, from force. We saw the wound, we treated him. We saw the bruises all over his body and many things that I can’t tell here”.

Yesterday, Hafizam said he was vilified online for his testimony, and expressed grief.