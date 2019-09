PUTRAJAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will be giving a 20% discount in the electricity bill of nurseries registered with the Welfare Department (JKM), said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix).

She said the initiative starting from Nov 1 this year to Dec 31 2020 will be for nurseries which are charged under commercial tariff (Tariff B) and are in operating in Peninsular Malaysia and have registered with the Welfare Department.

He said the initiative was the result of consultations and the advocacy of her ministry and the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (Mestecc) and TNB to reduce the cost of nursery operations as well as to expand nurseries registration with JKM for the purpose of monitoring the welfare and safety of children,” she said.

Yeo was speaking at a media conference held in conjunction with a Nursery Registration Promotion with the Welfare Department which was also attended by Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

According to Yeoh, there are 4,744 nurseries registered with the Welfare Department as at August this year and from the total, 3,398 are in the peninsula.

“We are expecting 374 new nurseries to register with the department next year,” she said.

She pointed out that the government is also looking at having discussions with Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) so that the discount initiative could also be enjoyed by nursery operators in the two states.

Meanwhile, the Energy Minister said the 20% discount in electricity bill is from an Incentive Based Regulation in the peninsula.

Asked if the initiative will extend beyond Dec 31 2020, Yeo said,” We’ll see after that. We need to encourage the registration of nurseries with JKM, and without a deadline, many will drag their feet. So register faster and enjoy the rebate.” — Bernama