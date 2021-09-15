Nurseries, kindergartens allowed to operate in Phase One, Phase Two states — PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Nurseries, kindergartens, daycare centres and mind development centres for children of working parents in Phase One and Phase Two states under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) will be allowed to operate from Sept 17.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix), in a statement here, said the matter was decided at the Special Committee on Pandemic Management meeting today, which agreed to allow some flexibility to several sectors.

“Operators and workers at these centres need to be fully vaccinated before being allowed to operate,“ said the prime minister.

He said fishing pond activities within the state same district in Phase One states are also allowed to operate for fully vaccinated individuals from 6am to 8pm effective Sept 17, and 6am to 10pm within the state in Phase Two states.

Also allowed to operate are Land and Air Transport Training Institutes in states under Phase Two from Sept 17.

Ismail Sabri said besides this, the committee also agreed to allow further flexibility for sports and recreational activities in Phase Two and Phase Three states.

“Outdoor and indoor sports and recreational activities at facilities will be allowed via bookings for fully vaccinated individuals such as football, volleyball, takraw and others.

“Team sports and recreational activities involving physical contact such as football, volleyball, takraw and others are also allowed according to the full capacity of the sport and limited to individuals who have been fully vaccinated and carried out in premises with full supervisory control,“ he said.

Ismail Sabri said individual fitness activities such as aerobics and zumba conducted in groups in the same area or premises were allowed for fully vaccinated individuals under the supervision of a coach or instructor and with 50 percent capacity or not more than 50 people, whichever was lower.

Besides this, cemetery visitation activities for Muslims and non-Muslims are allowed in all states subject to conditions set by state religious authorities and the National Unity Ministry.

Also allowed in all states are cruise ship operations, subject to all crew and passengers being full vaccinated and the compliance of the 50 per cent capacity requirement.

The prime minister also announced that Terengganu will move into Phase Three of the PPN on Sept 17.

“The flexibility given is the same as the states that have entered Phase Three before. The latest Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will be updated by the National Security Council (MKN) on its website, www.mkn.gov.my,” he said.

Ismail Sabri at the same time hoped that the people would continue to adhere to SOPs set to break the Covid-19 infection chain.

“The government’s willingness to allow more flexibility does not mean that we can ignore safety measures taken for more than a year. Therefore, I hope that the people will use the flexibilities given with full discipline and a sense of responsibility.

“Comply with all the SOPs, wear face masks, observe physical distancing and always maintain personal hygiene. The enforcement authorities will be always monitoring and will not hesitate to take stern action if there are violations,” he said. — Bernama