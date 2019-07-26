Nursery employee denies needling toddler

KUALA LUMPUR: An employee of a nursery pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here today to abusing a one-year-old toddler.

‘Iffah Husna Abdul Jalil, 22, is accused of intentionally scratching the boy’s head with a needle at a nursery here at 11am on June 21.

The charge under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri did not propose bail in view of the seriousness of the offence. However, counsel Mohd Norazihan Adnan requested for a minimum bail of RM8,000.

“My client has no issue in attending court and is ready to accept any additional conditions to offset the amount of the bail,” the lawyer submitted.

Judge Mahyon Talib allowed bail of RM12,000 with one surety and fixed Aug 14 for next mention.

She also ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station every first day of the month and against harassing prosecution witnesses. - Bernama