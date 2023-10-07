Nursery manager, two teachers nabbed over alleged abuse of five children

IPOH: Police have arrested three women to facilitate investigations into the alleged abuse of five children at a nursery in Taman Meru Perdana 2 here.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the three women, aged between 26 and 51, who are the manager and teachers at the nursery, were detained by a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ipoh District Police Headquarters.

He said the arrests were made following a police report filed last Thursday by a 31-year-old man who found that his two-year-old daughter had an injury on her left arm after picking her up from the nursery.

“The victim’s father suspected that teachers at the nursery had abused his daughter,” he said in a statement today.

According to Yahaya, until today, the police had received five reports from parents involving five children, aged one to two years old, who were cared for by the same nursery.

He said that all the suspects have been remanded for seven days until July 14 to facilitate investigations under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

“Once the investigation paper is complete, it will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” he added. -Bernama