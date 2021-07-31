Nursery operators urged to submit application for special assistance before Aug 31

SEPANG: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) has urged all nursery operators registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to apply for the special assistance under the People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) before Aug 31.

Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said RM13.2 million had been allocated for the benefit of about 4,400 nursery operators.

“The purpose of the aid is to ease the burden of the operators in managing the centres and help them bear the cost of disinfecting the premises and all other facilities in ensuring that the centres adhere to the latest standard operating procedures (SOP),“ she said after presenting Pemulih aid to five nurseries here today.

Rina said so far, 1,101 operators have applied for the one-off assistance of RM3,000 for institutional child care centres, workplace and community day care centres and RM800 for those who operate from their homes.

“Of the 1,101 applications, over 600 have been approved and those who have not submitted their application, have until Aug 31 to do so through the district JKM office or the JKM website.

“The approval will not take long and the operators are only required to submit the basic documents,” she added.

At the event today, the RM3,000 special assistance was presented to Taska Nur Qasih Ixora, Taska Daun Biru and Taska Cahaya Permata Dengkil while two home-based nurseries each received RM800. — Bernama