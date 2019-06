PUTRAJAYA: Despite the use of sophisticated technology in the health system, the role of nurses has been maintained because patients still benefit from their professionalism and gentle touch, said Deputy Health Minister, Dr Lee Boon Chye, after officiating the Nursing Seminar 2019 today.

According to him, although technology has somewhat changed the role of nurses and patient monitoring can be done online, “let’s not forget a basic quality of nurses which is to be caring”.

In marking International Midwives’ Day (which was on May 5) and International Nurses Day (on May 12) — themed “Midwives: Defenders of Women’s Rights” and “Nurses: A Voice to Lead Health for All’ respectively — he acknowledged that the country’s 129,925 registered nurses and midwives are a vital engine of the health delivery system.

Lee also said that in line with technological advancements, nurses under the Ministry of Health have progressed and now provide services like nursing care at home after the delivery of a baby or surgery, and a mobile nursing service. — Bernama