Nurul Izzah calls for better parking spaces for delivery riders

PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar has called on malls to provide better parking spaces for delivery riders who face various traffic problems, including summonses from the local authorities and municipal councils.

“Due to the nature of their job, they are met with numerous challenges, which include having to enter shopping malls up to even 10 times daily to collect food from the numerous outlets inside.

“This poses two problems: - Traffic congestion as their motorcycles may obstruct the road - Summons by the police and also the respective municipal council which could reach huge amounts These riders are mostly Malays and do not come from well-to-do families.

“Some riders are sometimes issued with two to three summons a day and a bulk of their income goes for this,” Nurul added.

In a statement, Nurul said in order to save cost by paying for parking fees, the riders park outside the mall and quickly rush in to make deliveries.

Adding on, Nurul said recently, a group of delivery riders in Permatang Pauh had approached her to seek help with their parking woes at the Sunway Carnival Mall.

The former Permatang Pauh MP said the riders had been asking the management for a designated parking area but had been unsuccessful.

“I had to do something as they desperately needed assistance. We met with the Sunway Carnival Mall recently to raise this issue and after an hour of negotiations, we found a solution,” she added.

Since Nurul’s meet-up with the mall’s management recently, they have since agreed to provide special parking spaces for delivery riders to carry out their work without any issues.

“I wish to thank Sunway Carnival Mall for their kind understanding and hope others can also do their part to help make life easier for these delivery riders. I wish these riders every success!”

Delivery riders risk their lives daily on the road to ensure our orders are delivered on time and they deserve to be treated well.