Nurul Izzah: Malaysia needs to bridge gender divide

KUALA LUMPUR: While Malaysia has made significant strides in increasing female enrollment in universities, a deeper commitment is needed to close the gender divide, stressed Co-Head of the Secretariat for the Advisory Committee to the Finance Minister, Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Addressing this concern, the Malaysian government, under the framework of the Madani Economy, aims to elevate the female labor force participation rate to 60 per cent, aligning it with regional benchmarks.

Nurul Izzah pointed out a noteworthy discrepancy: female graduates constitute 54.2 per cent of the unemployed, compared to 45.8 per cent of male graduates.

During a fireside chat on the ‘Madani Economy’ at the Khazanah Megatrends Forum, she detailed the government’s commitment to supporting women’s return to the workforce after childbirth.

“The 2023 budget allocates RM290 million for grants, equivalent to 80 per cent of Socso contributors’ salaries, benefiting over 130,000 women.

“The government has also introduced a grant scheme for private enterprises to establish workplace childcare centres.

“Plans to streamline registration processes and expand the nationwide childcare centre and nursery whitelisting programme with an RM10 million allocation are in the pipeline,“ she said.

Turning to the informal sector, Nurul Izzah acknowledged the lack of gender labor participation data.

Yet, research indicates that women predominantly constitute the informal sector’s workforce, both locally and globally.

The government is actively enhancing data collection efforts to provide a more accurate representation of this sector.

Nurul Izzah also expressed her excitement at prospects for the GovTech Nucleus Unit, which Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced to the public, as an initiative to anchor the government’s efforts to improve public service delivery.

Citing examples of similar success in Singapore and the UK, she hoped the Unit would continue to deliver excellent digital products in 2024, which would not only improve the public sector’s productivity but also make life easier for the Rakyat.