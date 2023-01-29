Nurul Izzah qualified to be appointed economic, financial advisor: PM

IPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says the appointment of former Permatang Pauh member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is also his daughter, as his senior economic and financial advisor was made based on her qualifications.

Anwar said Nurul Izzah had a first degree in engineering and a second one in public and social policy from Johns Hopkins University, United States, and was appointed to assist him in the Prime Minister’s Department (PMD) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

However, he said Nurul Izzah would not receive any allowances for her role.

“Even I don’t have a finance-related degree or certificate, but I was the Minister of Finance for eight years (in the 1990s). Even the ministers in (the previous) Perikatan Nasional (government) do not have (the relevant) degrees or certificates, but when it comes to us, they bring it up.

“So, is it true that a health minister must be a doctor? And a water minister must be an engineer? As for Nurul Izzah, she has an engineering degree and a public policy degree. Indeed, I asked her to help me as an advisor at the PMD and MOF,“ he said.

Anwar, who is also Tambun MP, was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Tambun Parliamentary Service Centre here. Hulu Kinta state assemblyman Mohamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad was also present.

Nurul Izzah was reported today to have confirmed her appointment as senior economic and financial advisor to the Prime Minister, adding that she began serving effective Jan 3.

Meanwhile, Anwar in his opening speech said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was instructed to take action against parties involved in corruption regardless of their party affiliation or position, including those working in the Prime Minister’s Office.

“No matter how rich the country is, it is impossible for us to raise its status and dignity, and defend the fate of the people (if there is corruption), that’s why I say the first thing is to restore good governance, rule of law.

“Starting from the top, from the Prime Minister to the ministers, menteris besar, state government and people’s representatives, (they have to) stop this corrupt practice and culture,“ he said. - Bernama