Nurul Izzah says viral video is gutter politics

PETALING JAYA: Former PKR vice-president, Nurul Izzah Anwar, said the video that had gone viral of gay sex purportedly involving a cabinet minister, marks a sad day for Malaysia.

Posting on her Facebook page, Nurul expressed her grief as the video was a fall back into the culture of gutter politics.

Nurul urged Malaysians to condemn the slander adding that Malaysia deserved better than the media coverage and claims surrounding the video.

“Today is a sad day for Malaysia when we are again thrown into the culture of gutter politics,“

“News that should be prioritised are related to issues and efforts to tackle the problems of the people and society.”

“The media coverage of personal attacks and defamation has no other purpose than to annihilate the individual and character, end a political career, and degrade the reputation of the victim.” She said that it had been a long time since Malaysia was ridden with this type of obscene accusatory political game.

“I totaly emphatise and symphatise for those who are persecuted by such vile politics.,“ she said.

She said that repercussions to a victim of dirty political trickery as such should not be taken lightly.

“The negative effects of dirty accusations can not be underestimated as it profoundly impacts those involved, especially against the victim’s family.”

“I hope all affected parties stay patient.” she said

It is our responsibility to keep ourselves away from being caught up in this disgusting slanderous political culture and focus on building a better Malaysia.”

“The politics of a civilised society is to raise discussions, ideas and policies. Not to initiate personal attacks and kill character.