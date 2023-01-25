Nurul Izzah shares heartbreak over miscarriage

PETALING JAYA: Former Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar took to social media to share the news of the miscarriage of her fourth child.

The former Pematang Pauh MP announced the news in a post on Facebook.

The prime minister’s daughter said the first time she and her child first “hugged” was during the 15th general election.

“This would probably be the first time we have hugged since Nov 19,“ she said.

Nurul Izzah added that the family had overcome many challenges together, from campaigning during the general election to getting Covid-19 for the second time.

“So to those of you, well almost all of us, who have tasted loss, we can offer our prayers, a big virtual hug and a reminder – that life goes on.

“And the splendour of joy and happiness, it lurks in every corner – whether it’s the smiles of Safiyah, Harith and Yu Zhou – or in the warm embrace of my own papa and mama. Every moment counts,” she said.