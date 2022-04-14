Nurul Izzah to PH: Be prepared to lose 2 more GEs

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan will need at least two general elections before it can retake the federal government, says Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar.

The former PKR vice-president told Sinar Harian she foresaw PH having a tough time in GE15 and losing many parliamentary and state seats.

“I feel that it won’t be easy for PH to win in the coming general election and we have to be prepared to lose two rounds (of general elections) before the people can accept us again.

“I’m being very realistic because, to me, it will take time for our ‘product differentiation’ to succeed. Because the people and, even myself, are still traumatised over what happened when PH was in government for 22 months ” she said.

Rafizi, who is in the running for the PKR deputy president’s post, had previously urged PH to be realistic about its chances in GE15, saying it would be better to remain in the opposition “with dignity” than to trumpet its optimism about winning the general election.

On another matter, Nurul Izzah said that although she is abstaining from the party election, she will support those running and hopes that people will play fair.

So far, 17 candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the four vice-president posts, with Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun leading the list.

Meanwhile, Rafizi will face secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for the number two post, while Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the sole nominee for the post of president.