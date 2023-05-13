NUTP: Enhance legal literacy among teachers

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has expressed the need for an understanding of the law related to the education sector among teachers to be enhanced in view of the increasing trend of lawsuits filed against them over the past two years.

Its president, Aminuddin Awang (pix), said the union had been receiving complaints against teachers over several matters, including service, teaching methods, co-curriculum activities, and school administration.

“As such, we hope that legal literacy among teachers be enhanced because they (teachers) do not know the limits of what a teacher can or cannot do in terms of the law.

“If a teacher is sued, the cost of obtaining legal service is high and there is a possibility that the teacher will not be able to finance the cost of the trial,“ he said when met at the NUTP 2023 Open House here today.

He said although NUTP provides legal services to members, it depends on the cases.

Aminuddin suggested that a course on law be introduced at Teacher Education Institutions (IPG).

“The course is offered at some IPGs, but as an optional subject,” he added. -Bernama