NUTP hopes new Education Minister, MOHE introduces progressive policies

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) hopes the new Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) and the new Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin can enhance progress and improve the education system by introducing progressive policies.

NUTP secretary-general Fouzi Singon in a statement today said the union hoped Fadhlina can give more autonomy to the grassroots in planning teaching and learning sessions as well as being aware of the long-standing problems facing the country’s education system.

“The Education Minister should scrutinise all proposals and views before making any decision.

“Suggestions and views from the grassroots can be helpful and can also improve the education system,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Fouzi also said NUTP believed that separating the Education Ministry (KPM) and the Higher Education Ministry was justified because both ministries can be more focused on carrying out their respective functions.

According to him, NUTP hoped that both ministries it can re-examine the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy as well as the Malaysian Education Development Plan 2013-2025 which was untouched during the last administration.

“The future generations will depend heavily on the policies made by these ministries,“ he said in the statement.

In addition, Fouzi said he hoped the two new appointments selected to lead the country’s education-related ministries can work with the teachers’ union and hear their voices through engagement sessions.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the appointment of Fadhlina Sidek as Education Minister while Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin was appointed as the Minister of Higher Education.

They are part of the 28 Cabinet ministers who will take the oath of office at the Istana Negara today. - Bernama