NILAI: The National Union of Teaching Profession’s (NUTP) proposal for school wardens to be appointed from among non-teaching staff needs to be refined, according to Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix).

He said, however, the ministry was open to the idea and would ask the School Management Division (BPSH) to hold discussions with them.

“Maybe they have some proposals in that direction,“ he told reporters here last night, after opening the 2019 National District Education Office Conference on Education Management at the Aminuddin Baki Institute’s Enstek campus, here.

NUTP president Aminuddin Awang today claimed that there were still teachers who were ‘coerced’ to become full-time school wardens by principals, which placed an extra burden on them.

Touching on the conference, Maszlee said it was in line with the ministry’s vision of ensuring that the education system was implemented, and that teachers were happy to teach in the schools.

“In this regard, I am fully dependent on the support of the PPD, which is one of the agents of change that we expect. We also believe that through these programmes, PPDs will receive the good input they need in their efforts to make a difference in our education.

“We hope the PPDs play their role as mentors, and create a family bond with principals and teachers in their respective areas to make sure that the educational change we want can be achieved,“ he said.

The three-day conference which began today involves 330 participants from 145 PPDs nationwide. - Bernama