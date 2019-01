KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) has urged all its members to adhere to the five initiatives and nine intervention regulations to reduce the workload of teachers as outlined by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Its secretary-general, Harry Tan Huat Hock in a statement today said any school that did not comply with the regulations, that came into force earlier this month, would be required to file a complaint with evidence to NUTP via email to mail@nutp.org.my or nutphq@gmail.com.

“The NUTP has received information that schools were slow in carrying out the initiatives and teachers are still complaining because they have to deal with documentation work and carry out irrelevant tasks directed by the school administrators.

“We hope this will not happen again and we urge the school administrators to be more sensitive to the instructions stated in the circular issued by the MOE,“ the statement said.

The five initiatives to reduce the burden of teachers include facilitating file management and documentation through three interventions, namely Text Book Loan Scheme (SPBT), organisational files and classroom assessment (PBD) reporting.

Other initiatives include the management of data and online systems; enabling the school to draft its own Literacy and Numeracy (Linus) implementation programme that is tailored to the needs of students; standardisation of forms and monitoring processes to ensure that teachers are no longer responsible for filling out hygiene, safety and canteen forms; and doing away with various committees at school level that are not relevant to teaching profession. — Bernama