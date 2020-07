KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) today called on the Ministry of Education (MOE) to view the Dual Language Programme (DLP) seriously.

Its secretary-general, Harry Tan Huat Hock, said the MOE should be more aggressive in ensuring there is sufficient supply of teachers who could teach Mathematics and Science in English.

“The programme is important for parents who want their children to master English in order to compete and work anywhere in the world,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said various methods could be used to ensure students’ proficiency in the use of English, but, the issue on shortage of teachers to teach English and English as a Second Language (TESL) had to be addressed first.

“Therefore, NUTP requests the intervention of the government cabinet to resolve and look at the matter seriously if Malaysia wants to be on par with other developed countries,“ he said.

DLP was introduced in 2016, giving schools the option to implement the teaching and learning of Science and Mathematics in English.

Meanwhile, Tan said NUTP fully supported the MOE’s decision not to reintroduce the Teaching of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI) and hoped that the matter would no longer be an issue. — Bernama