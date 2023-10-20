Nuts about cheese

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians seem to have a fetish for all things cheese. Local restaurants are now offering roti cheese, Milo cheese, teh susu cheese, bak kut teh cheese, char kuey teow cheese and believe it or not, even ais kosong cheese.

Not to be outdone, street hawkers have gotten into the act with such offerings as pisang goreng cheese, apam balik cheese, lemang cheese, keropok lekor cheese and nasi lemak cheese.

Big Data solutions provider Statista Q reported Malaysia’s cheese market is experiencing exponential growth, generating a revenue of RM1.9 billion. It also said the cheese market is expected to experience an annual growth rate of 8.08% from this year to 2028, and it may reach 25.69 million kilogrammes (25,690 tonnes) in total sales by 2028.

However, the surge in its popularity has raised concerns among public and environmental health experts.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Health Sciences Faculty lecturer Dr Siti Shahara Zulfakar said while cheese can be added to a range of culinary experiences and has nutritional benefits, excessive consumption can pose a risk to one’s well-being.

“The projected growth in the local cheese market is due to the interest in western cuisine and lifestyles, urbanisation and globalisation trends which have led to the incorporation of cheese in local dishes,” she said.

Siti Shahara warned consumers to control their intake of cheese to prevent adverse effects to their health.

“Certain cheese varieties contain high levels of sodium, which can lead to high cholesterol (levels) and an increased risk of heart disease.

“Dairy-based cheeses can also pose risks to individuals with lactose intolerance or allergies to dairy products. This can cause digestive discomfort, rashes and other allergic reactions.”

Commenting on the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019, which said one in four Malaysians were not aware of their high cholesterol levels, Siti Shahara said this puts them at high risk of complications if no steps are taken to overcome it.

She said to mitigate the health concerns, it is crucial to practise moderation in the consumption of cheese.

“Most adults are advised to consume not more than 43g of cheese per day. However, certain groups, such as those with existing cardiovascular conditions, lactose intolerance or on restricted calorie or fat diets, need to be far more cautious.

“Opting for low-fat or reduced-fat cheese varieties can help reduce calorie and fat intake. Pairing cheese with high-fibre food and lean protein sources can create a more balanced meal,” she said.

Supporting her call, Universiti Teknologi Mara Centre for Environmental Health and Safety Studies lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Farah Ayuni Shafie said similar to other food production methods, cheese production generates a large amount of wastewater and solid waste.

“The cheese industry is a culprit of greenhouse gas emissions through methane emissions from livestock, energy consumption, transport, waste management, refrigeration systems and packaging materials.

“The type of cheese that is manufactured can affect its environmental impact. Semi-hard cheese is reported to have a higher overall environmental impact compared with fresh cheese.

“The highly automated processing systems result in increased energy consumption and emissions from machinery and equipment.”

Farah said to address this, it is crucial to implement strategies to improve livestock management and transition to sustainable energy sources.

She added that it is also critical to optimise transport methods and supply chains, implement sustainable waste management practices, adopt energy-efficient refrigeration technologies and use eco-friendly packaging materials.

“Promoting consumer awareness about the dangers of over-consuming cheese is just as important. By doing so, the public can enjoy the benefits of this versatile food item while safeguarding their long-term health and the environment.”