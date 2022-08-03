NZ deports M’sian doctor who sexually assaulted patients: Report

PETALING JAYA: A doctor who drugged then sexually abused patients has been deported to Malaysia after her recent release from a New Zealand prison, media reports.

David Lim, 46, who now identifies as a female, was served with a deportation order at the end of her five-year sentence on June 1, the New Zealand Herald reported.

A parole board decision following a hearing on January 26 at Tongariro prison said she continued to deny her crimes and was untreated.

“Due to her continued denial, she has not completed any offence-focused treatment,” panel convenor Tania Williams-Blyth’s decision reportedly said.

Lim was born in Malaysia and trained in Scotland before arriving in Hawke’s Bay in 2006.

She was convicted of indecently assaulting four men as they lay unconscious at a Hastings doctor’s clinic in 2014.