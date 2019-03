KUALA LUMPUR: New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters is scheduled to make a two-day working visit to Malaysia beginning today, according to the the Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra.

In a statement, they say that Peters is scheduled to meet with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow.

“The visit will provide opportunities for both countries to explore ways to strengthen existing bilateral cooperation in various areas such as trade, investment, education, tourism, defence, and people-to-people ties.”

In the wake of the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, both sides are also expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism.

A Malaysian teenager was killed and three other Malaysians were injured in the New Zealand attacks, which resulted in 50 people killed and 42 injured. — Bernama