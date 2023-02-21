NZ man hurt in fall from 14th floor while fleeing Immigration

KUALA LUMPUR: A New Zealander was hurt after he was believed to have fallen from the 14th to the 11th floor of a business centre in Damansara while trying to flee from the Immigration, here, today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Hafisham Mohd Noor said the 36-year-old man injured his hand and hip bone when fell on the roof of the 11th floor, where the water tank is situated.

“We received an emergency call at 5.15 pm and arrived at the scene 16 minutes later. The victim was brought down on a stretcher and treated by the Red Crescent team,” he said in a statement. - Bernama