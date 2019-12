KUALA LUMPUR: Wisma Putra today confirmed that only one Malaysian was involved in New Zealand’s White Island volcanic eruption on Monday (Dec 9).

The victim is currently in critical condition and is being treated at the Christchurch Hospital.

This was confirmed by the Emergency Coordination Centre of New Zealand Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry, Wisma Putra said in a statement today.

“The victim, a permanent resident of Australia will be transferred to Sydney, Australia for further treatment.

“The victim is scheduled to be transferred to Sydney on Friday, Dec 13. However, it will still depend on Christchurch Hospital’s assessment on the victim’s condition,“ it said.

The local authorities had earlier said that at least one Malaysian was killed in the incident.

Wisma Putra also expressed its gratitude to the New Zealand government and the country’s local authorities for the assistance provided to the victims.

The volcanic eruption occurred on White Island, also known as Whakaari, 48 km from the North Island of New Zealand, shooting a huge plume of ash and steam into the air when a group of tourists were visiting the island. So far eight people are unaccounted for and the search and rescue efforts are continuing.

So far, local authorities have confirmed that eight people are missing, while six were killed and more than 30 injured in the incident which occurred at 2.11pm local time (9.11am Malaysian time). - Bernama