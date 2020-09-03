Obesity raises risk of Covid infection

PETALING JAYA: If you are obese then you are more prone to contracting the deadly Covid-19 virus, a geriatric specialist has warned.

“When you are obese, your body’s inflammation increases and you are prone to developing diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. These conditions cause inflammation in your body and eventually lower your immunity,” Datuk Dr Rajbans Singh told theSun yesterday.

He added a weaker immune system makes obese people more susceptible to the virus.

His comments came following the Health Ministry’s National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019, which revealed a whopping 50.1 per cent of adults are obese, thus making them more prone to danger if they contract a deadly virus such as Covid-19.

Recently, it was reported that 85 per cent of obese patients in a medical centre in France who had contracted Covid-19 had to be put on ventilators to facilitate breathing.

Rajbans said concerted efforts must be made to address the issue of obesity in Malaysia. He added the issue had a lot to do with the unhealthy lifestyles of Malaysians.

He said more education on ways to lead healthier lifestyles should be provided to curb obesity.

“Risk assessments should be done to filter out individuals who need help dealing with obesity. Our target audiences should start in schools. Educate children on the importance of exercise and eating healthy, natural foods,” he said.

Health officials often talk more on external ways to prevent the spread of the virus, but have not emphasised primary factors such as strengthening one’s immunity.

“Take your vitamins and supplements, and eat more natural foods. Attempt to reduce your intake of processed foods and exercise for at least 20 minutes a day to reduce stress,” Rajbans said.

When asked if vaccines were a foolproof measure against a possible coronavirus infection, Rajbans said while vaccines help it takes time for their effectiveness to reach their full potential. Ultimately, it was one’s immune system that ensured infections were kept at bay.

Former deputy health minister and Gopeng MP Dr Lee Boon Chye said an obese individual is at higher risk of developing complications rather than contracting a virus.

“If you are obese and have been infected by the coronavirus, you have a high chance of developing worse complications than someone who is of ideal weight,” he said.

“In the end, obesity is a lifestyle problem. Each and every one of us needs to take our health into consideration. Eat better and stay away from unhealthy habits like smoking and overeating,” Lee said. Malaysia tops the list for obesity in Southeast Asia.

“The Health Ministry has constantly promoted the idea of healthy eating from birth until adulthood. New mothers are urged to breastfeed their newborns in order to build immunity, while parents with young children are encouraged to educate their children on healthy eating and living. In schools, students of different ages are taught how to use a method called ‘suku-suku separuh’, which is having a diet that is balanced and proportionate in nutrition.”