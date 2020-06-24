Object believed to be bomb found in Hulu Langat: PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: Some members of the public found an object, believed to be a bomb, at a housing area at the 14th Mile (Batu 14) in Hulu Langat, Selangor yesterday, said Kajang District Police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan.

He told Bernama, when contacted, that police were waiting for the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) to get more details about the object, which was discovered at about 6 pm.

The discovery of the object, measuring about 30 centimetres, went viral on WhatsApp yesterday.

Police have closed the area where the object was found. - Bernama