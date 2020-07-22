Object believed to be bomb found in rubbish dump near Taman Sri Sentosa

KUALA LUMPUR: An object, believed to be a bomb, was found by members of the public at the rubbish dump of a residential area in Taman Sri Sentosa, near here, this afternoon.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi said a team comprising Bukit Aman forensics personnel and Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) members rushed to the scene to examine the object after receiving a distress call at 12.20pm.

“The BDU managed to move the object resembling a bomb to a safer area to be destroyed. An initial investigation found that the object was a dummy bomb used for training.

“The probe is still ongoing,” he said in a statement here today.

Those with information regarding the case may call 03-2297 9222 to assist the investigation — Bernama