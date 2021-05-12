Observe new norms of Aidifitri to fight Covid — Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today said that Hari Raya Aidilfitri has to be celebrated in the new norms again this year for the common good and better future of the people and the country in fighting the Covid-19.

Nevertheless, His Majesty said this would require a high level of cooperation and patience among the people.

Even without the usual visiting activities and balik kampung exodus, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the people should be grateful that they have been able to observe fasting during Ramadan and were blessed with good health to welcome the arrival of Syawal and enjoy the traditional dishes during Aidilfitri.

“I am aware that the people have to comply with various regulations imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. I have also seen and heard the grievances of the people affected by this period of tribulations,” he said in his Aidilfitri message aired via radio and television tonight.

The King said he does not want the harmonious society in Malaysia to fade in discord among the people.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his appreciation to all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion, who had come together to help fight Covid-19 in the country.

His Majesty also called on the people to appreciate the contributions, commitment, bravery and sacrifices of the frontliners who had worked tirelessly to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“To all Malaysians, let us celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri as one united Malaysian race with a full sense of gratitude.

“Let’s move forward by taking care of our health and comply with all the stipulated regulations,” he said.

The King said only through the unity of all Malaysians, the country will be able to curb the pandemic.

“The Queen and I pray for Malaysia and all the people to be protected by Allah and be spared from calamities and disasters.

“Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to my beloved Malaysians. Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” he said. — Bernama