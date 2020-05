KUALA LUMPUR: Yesterday, almost all of the economic sector resumed operations in line with the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last Friday.

In tandem to this, the number of vehicles on the roads also increased, especially in the federal capital which went up by 30%, as people returned to work after the ‘long holiday’ at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the number of people who ventured out of their homes, including going to the markets and supermarkets also increased, with some even bringing their little children along, regardless of the risk of Covid-19 infection.

They went out in droves, as if the country was now free of the pandemic. Some went shopping for new clothes for the coming Hari Raya, as if missing their trips to the malls.

Whereas medical experts have said that the virus is expected to be in our society for about two years and people must remain at home if there is no need to go out.

In addition, both Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah have also repeated this message every day.

As Ismail Sabri said on Sunday, Malaysians must practise self-discipline in the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 as the fight against the virus which is unseen will go on.

The effort has to be on-going and everyone must do their part to protect themselves and their loved ones, while society must bear the social responsibility and everyone observe the new normals.

The absence of enforcement forces at roadblocks which were part of the Covid-19 operations and being allowed to travel more than 10 kilometres does not give anyone a licence to move about freely.

Being caught in crowded public places will only expose people to the risk of infection and cause the number of positive Covid-19 cases to spike again.

Which is why Dr Noor Hisham has urged that everyone continue to observe the SOP (standard operating procedure) for the set conditions; to protect people at high risk such as children, babies, the elderly and the handcapped, while those who fall sick must be taken for health checks immediately; and to practise social distancing of at least one metre at all times.

For as long as we observe these practices and the new normals in everyday life, the chain of Covid-19 infections can be broken. — Bernama