Observe SOP for school session to continue safely — Radzi Jidin

BANGI: Students, teachers and school staff are reminded to always adhere to the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure the school session can continue safely.

Senior Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, who is also Education Minister, said the students, especially, need to always adhere to the SOP upon arriving at school and when they are to disperse to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among them and also the school population.

“We already have a fairly complete and orderly SOP, what is important is compliance. Parents also have to constantly remind their children to abide by the stipulated SOPs.

“We have emphasised to schools that every SOP must be complied with and students must always be reminded to comply with the SOP,“ he told reporters at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Abu Bakar Baginda, Sungai Merab in Bandar Baru Bangi here to observe the return of students to the school after a week-long holiday.

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Abu Bakar Baginda is among schools in Group B which re-opened today.

Schools in Group A were re-opened yesterday. They comprise schools in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Also present was Education Ministry secretary-general Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof. — Bernama