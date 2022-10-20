Observers: No guarantee new voters will show up during GE15

PETALING JAYA: Political observers said Undi18 and automatic voter registration do not guarantee a high turnout in GE15.

They added several factors may stop first-time voters from exercising their rights.

Ilham Centre executive director, Hisomuddin Bakar told The Malaysian Insight that young voters are aware of the political situation and are affected by the cost of living.

He said certain groups among the youth may not go out to vote as a sign of protest, as well as fence-sitters who may wait until the very last minute to go to the polls.

“There is a group who will not support the election. They protest because they feel they might get betrayed again.

“Secondly, the fence sitters who are not siding with any party but will wait to hear offers from political parties and will vote once the offers are made.

“And the third group are youths living with their parents. This group will vote according to the wishes of their parents and live in rural areas,“ he reportedly said.

Meanwhile, academician Dr Mazlan Ali echoed a similar sentiment, saying not many first-timers would come out on polling day, citing the Johor state election as an example.

He also stated that in the last GE, first-time voters too did not show much interest.