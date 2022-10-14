Observers: No hope for Bersatu in GE15 - Report

PETALING JAYA: As GE15 looms, an analyst predicted Bersatu would possibly return from the national polls empty-handed, The Vibes reports. Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) academician Prof Kartini Aboo Talib said told the portal that Bersatu’s strategy of retaining all of its incumbents for the 15th general election could backfire.

“If they want to compete in the same seats, I don’t see voters supporting them,“ she reportedly said.

Kartini, however, does not see Bersatu performing better than it did in the last election when the Malay-based party contested as part of the PH coalition that went on to secure a shocking win against BN.

““In 2018, it was a completely different story. Now, most of the rakyat reject them, and they don’t have strong machinery like BN or PH to rally support. So, I think they will win fewer seats, or even possibly none at all,“ she added.

Meanwhile, National Council of Professors chairman Prof Datuk Shamsul Amri Baharuddin echoed similar sentiment saying even prominent figures like Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should be wary of losing their seats.

“Voters will always remember. I know Muhyiddin said PN would place their incumbents (to contest the seats currently held). I can say for sure now, they won’t win. Bersatu will only remain in name, nothing else,” he said.