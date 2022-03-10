Observers: Zahid wants rogue Umno members to know who’s boss - Report

PETALING JAYA: The action taken by Umno against three party leaders recently shows it does not allow staunch criticism and wants everyone to obey what the party leadership says, political analysts said.

They told The Malaysian Insight that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had to act in such a manner to show that he is not a weak leader and that he is unafraid to taking action against rogue party members.

Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya said if Zahid had not taken stern action, the party could be hit with a series of criticism from within.

“He has to do it in order to keep the party intact. Open criticism, especially from party leaders who won’t do well with the election is around the corner.

“As president, he is taking a firm stand that everyone has to toe the party line. It was the same when PAS removed Khairuddin Aman Razali. Other parties like DAP and PKR have acted similarly,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid of Universiti Sains Malaysia echoed Awang Azman’s sentiment, saying that Zahid is feeling more confident now after he had been acquitted of corruption charges involving the foreign visa system.

He added that by doing so, Zahid is on the course to becoming the next prime minister.

Last Friday, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the party had agreed to sack Zaharin Mohd Yasin, an Umno veteran, for his constant attack on Zahid over Facebook and Twitter.

Umno has also suspended Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who is the Pasir Salak MP, and Alor Setar Umno division chief Mohd Yusof Ismail.