Obvious who the people will pick, says voter: PRN Selangor

SELAYANG: Despite the gloomy weather and possible rain, voters continue to arrive at the Selayang Baru polling center here.

Voter S. Ahumantha Rao, 33, said rain would not deter him from voting.

“It is my duty and obligation to cast my vote. I only get the chance to choose my representative once in five years.

“I have voted for the party that I believe will do the best for my constituency and the state,“ he said.

While he declined to say which party he voted for as it’s his choice, Ahumantha added: “Isn’t it obvious who the people will vote for? We want continued progress in Selangor.”

He said his three other family members had also done their duty and voted early this morning.