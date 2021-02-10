OCM helping to ensure a safe, secure olympics

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10: To ensure the safety and health of all, The Playbook for Athletes and Officials is set to be the official and centralised source of information for the Tokyo Olympics in July.

The Playbook outlines the basic principles that the contingent is required to know 14 days before their travel to Japan, when entering Japan, during their time at the Games and when leaving the Games, according to a statement issued by the Olympic Council of

Malaysia (OCM) today.

The measures outlined in the first version of the Playbook are expected to be updated in April and June.

The Malaysian contingent’s chef de mission for the Tokyo Olympic Games, Datuk Lee Chong Wei said the Playbook not only provides direction that will assist them in their planning and preparations but also clarity on how the organisers plan to make the Games safe and secure.

“The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be a unique experience for everyone. For the Games to happen with COVID-19 in our midst, we understand that there will be additional conditions and restraints, and our athletes and officials will need to make sacrifices, be adaptable and flexible.

“The OCM is committed and stand in solidarity with the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the Organising Committee to ensure that our athletes and officials understand these new constraints,” he said in the statement.

Yesterday, the OCM participated in a Tokyo 2020 NOC Chefs de Mission Briefing on the Playbook for Athletes and Officials which was presented by key officials from the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

Meanwhile, the OCM will continue to work closely with all the parties involved to create the most ideal environment and platform for athletes to perform at their very best in the upcoming Games.

“Similarly, as the global situation relating to COVID-19 continues to evolve, we will continue to work closely with the IOC and the Organising Committee as well as with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Health,” Chong Wei said.

The Tokyo Olympics was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug 8, this year.- Bernama