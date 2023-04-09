Oct 16 for hearing of Taib Mahmud’s son’s injunction bid against stepmother

Earlier news reports stated that Sulaiman sought an injunction over the transfer of shares of a private company to Raghad.

KUCHING: The Kuching High Court today fixed Oct 16 to hear an application for injunction filed by former Deputy Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Taib against his stepmother, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Kuching High Court Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai fixed the date in the suit, which also named RHB Bank Berhad as the second defendant.

The court also ordered both parties to file their submissions by Sept 18.

Sulaiman, who is also Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad group managing director, was represented by counsels Alvin Chong and Jonathan Tay while Alvin Yong and six other lawyers represented Raghad in the case.

RHB Bank Berhad, meanwhile, was represented by Tan Kee Heng and Lesley Ling Lyn.

Sulaiman is the second son of Abdul Taib through his first marriage with Toh Puan Laila Taib, who passed away on April 29, 2009.

Abdul Taib married Raghad on Dec 18, 2010. - Bernama