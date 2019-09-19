Oct 24 for case management of IRB suit against Najib’s son

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set Oct 24 for another case management of a suit by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) against former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s son, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin (pix) to seek RM37.6 million in unpaid taxes from 2011 to 2017.

IRB’s senior counsel Al-Hummidallah Idrus informed reporters of the date after the case management held in chambers before High Court deputy registrar Normaizan Rahim, which was also attended by lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, representing the former premier’s son.

She said the case management would be held before High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim.

The Malaysian government, as the plaintiff, filed the writ of summons and statement of claims against Mohd Nazifuddin, as the sole defendant, on July 24 this year.

It claimed that Mohd Nazifuddin still had unpaid taxes for the assessment years from 2011 to 2017 as stated through the assessment notice dated March 15, 2019.

According to the statement of claim, Mohd Nazifuddin’s failure to pay the taxes for the seven years, which should be done within 30 days from the date of assessment notice as stipulated under Section 103 of the Income Tax Act 1967, caused a 10% additional payment to be imposed.

The plaintiff claimed that the defendant still failed to settle the amount within 60 days in accordance with the Act, and another compounded 5% increase was imposed, bringing the total to RM37,644,810.73.

The amount comprised RM1,780,837.70 for the assessment year of 2011; RM6,604,851.81 (2012); RM6,279,834.41 (2013); RM4,360,278.87 (2014); RM2,074,950.76 (2015); RM2,623,943.76 (2016); and RM13,920,113.42 (2017).

Hence, the Government is seeking a sum of RM37,644,810.73, with interest of 5% per annum from the day of judgment until the sum is fulfilled, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court. — Bernama