Oct 24 hearing for Amelia Henderson's appeal against order to pay damages to A.Aida

KUALA LUMPUR: Actress Amelia Henderson's appeal against the Sessions Court decision ordering her to pay more than RM200,000 in damages to film and drama producer Datuk Zaidah Awang, casually known as A.Aida, for breaching the filming contract will be heard at the High Court on Oct 24.

Lawyer Wan Nurliyana Abdul Rahman, representing Amelia, 28 said the appeal will be heard before Judicial Commissioner Leong Wai Hong via video conference at 9 am.

She said this when contacted by Bernama after the online case management before Deputy Registrar Rozana Husin today and was confirmed by A.Aida’s counsel Ashmadi Othman.

On April 7, the Sessions Court ordered Amelia to pay RM213,245 in compensation to A. Aida for breaching the contract of a drama series titled ‘Sekali Lagi Cinta Kembali’ last year.

Judge Zulqarnain Hassan ordered an injunction on Amelia barring her from repeating or spreading defamation against the production company and issue a public apology to A. Aida within the next seven days beginning April 7 as well as taking down videos containing elements of defamation which were posted on her Instagram page.

On July 28 last year, A. Aida filed a suit against the breach of contract when Amelia withdrew at the last minute, from filming the drama, alleging that Amelia received the first payment of RM3,920 after she signed the contract agreement and agreed to give full effort to make the drama a success.

However, the plaintiff claimed that Amelia made the decision to withdraw despite negotiations between the two parties before the contract termination notice was given to the actress. -Bernama