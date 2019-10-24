Oct 31 hearing of habeas corpus application by five arrested over links to LTTE

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set Oct 31 to hear the habeas corpus application filed by five individuals, including two assemblymen, from Malacca and Negeri Sembilan, who have been arrested over alleged links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE),

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh (pix), representing the five applicants, informed reporters the date when met after the case management which was held before High Court deputy registrar Raja Shahril Anuar Raja Baniamin.

“The application will be heard at 2 pm and the five applicants will be brought to the court on that day,” he added.

He said the court also ordered parties involved in the case to file their affidavits-in reply on or before Aug 30.

The five applicants are Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan, 34; Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran, 60; S. Chandru, 38; V. Suresh Kumar and a technician, S. Arivainathan, 56.

In their applications, filed last Oct 21, they named Bukit Aman’s Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, Inspector Jasveer Singh (the officer who arrested them), Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, the Home Ministry and the Government of Malaysia as the first to fifth respondents.

They are applying for an order that their detention by notice under Section 5 (1) (a) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 dated between Oct 10 and 12 issued by Jasveer Singh and executed under the supervision of Ayob Khan at the Royal Malaysia Police Headquarters in Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur was null and void.

They are also seeking a writ of heabes corpus for their immediate release, besides other relief deemed fit by the court.

Early this month, the police arrested 12 people on suspicion of supporting and channeling funds to the LTTE, which has been listed as a terrorist group in Malaysia since 2014. — Bernama