Oct 4 hearing for forfeiture against Johor Umno, Sabah LDP

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set Oct 4 for hearing of the prosecution’s application to forfeit 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)-linked funds seized from Johor Umno (liaison) and Sabah Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The government is seeking to forfeit RM677,872.55 from Johor Umno (liaison) and RM509,560.96 from LDP.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah set the date at today’s proceeding during which the prosecution was represented by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (DPP) deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim.

Umno Johor (liaison) was represented by counsel Mohd Haziq Dhiyauddin Razali while Sabah LDP, by Datuk Jagjit Singh.

The judge also set Sept 4 for case management and Aug 19 for the respondents to file their respective reply affidavits.

The prosecution applied for the forfeiture under Secton 56(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Meanwhile, the court set Sept 3 for remention of the prosecution’s application to forfeit 1MDB-linked assets that were seized from Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd.

DPP Harris Ong Mohd Jeffery Ong earlier requested for the remention to summon third parties with interest in the seized assets. Obyu Holdings was represented by counsel Datuk Mohd Yusof Zainal Abiden.

Among the assets seized on May 17, 2018 were 11,990 units of gold jewellery, 401 watches and 16 watch accessories, 234 pairs of eyewear and 306 handbags.

Cash in various denominations amounting to RM114,164,393.44 was seized on Jan 31, 2019, and earlier on Nov 1, 2018, real estate in a district Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama