Odajer.com offers 10,000 free online retail slots to traders in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Concerned with the plight of traders affected by the cancellation of the Ramadan bazaar in Kelantan, the Odajer.com website has come forward to offer 10,000 free retail slots worth more than RM20 million.

Its founder, Muhammad Amar Mirza Ab Kadir Jailani (pix), 27, said that previously, every trader registered through the website would be charged RM2,497 for each account.

He said traders can sign up for free at Odajer.com beginning today, on a first-come-first-served basis.

“In view of the impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, I have taken the initiative to provide free slots to 10,000 people in the state especially Ramadan bazaar traders to do online business through the system.

“I also sympathise with the plight of the bazaar traders as some of them had to suffer losses amounting to tens of thousands of ringgit following the cancellation of the Ramadan bazaar this year,” he said at a press conference here today.

Muhammad Amar Mirza said customers can order food online through the website without any hidden charges.

“There are no extra charges for each order and the delivery charge will be determined by the traders without the intervention of Odajer.com.

“In fact, the system uses platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to facilitate e-commerce and also provides tutorial videos on features in the Odajer.com system,” he added.

He said free online marketing classes are also provided to help traders digitalise their business.

Odajer.com was developed over a year ago and now has around 200 account holders who have registered for a fee.

Last Sunday, the Kelantan government cancelled all Ramadan bazaars following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. –Bernama