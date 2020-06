SEREMBAN: Several parts of Seremban and Port Dickson will experience 24-hour water supply disruption following the temporary closure of Sungai Linggi water treatment plant due to odour pollution in Sungai Linggi, its source of raw water.

In a statement today, state water concessionaire Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan (Sains) Public Relations Division head Norzita Ismail said the water supply would be restored in stages until the pollution is resolved.

Areas affected in Seremban include Taman Pinggiran Senawang, Sekolah Dato’ Abdul Razak, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Ladang Batu 11, GMP Factory, Senawang R&R area, Senawang Perdana, Sendayan and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, areas affected in Port Dickson (PD) include the Golf and Country Club, PD Perdana, army camps in Batu 4 and Batu 5 Jalan Pantai, Desa Lagun Resort, Selesa Beach Resort, Hotel Seri Malaysia, Hotel Avillion, Hotel Risda, Cabot factory, Hotel Corus, Hotel Sunshine Bay, Petron Refinery, Henyuan (Shell) Refinery (Line 1&2), Haemodialysis Centre Batu 1 Jln Pantai, the whole areas of PD Water Front, PD town, Tuanku Jaafar TNB Power Station, Hotel Leparis, PD Health Clinic (old Hospital) and Jimah Power Station.

“The water supply disruption will also affect Escort Estate, Kampung Sawah Sunggala, Sunggala town, Taman Sirusa Jaya Batu 6 Jalan Pantai, the whole area of Batu 5 Jalan Pantai, Kampung Baru Sirusa, Jalan Sua Betong, Taman Desa PD, Kampung Barisan, Air Kuning area until Tampin Linggi area.

“From Batu 4 Jalan Pantai, Kampung Bagan Pinang area, Taman PD Utama, Taman Raja Zainal, Taman Too Kee Kah, Transit Kuarters, Jalan Shell Refinery, Happy Garden and Batu 1 Jalan Pantai until the entire PD Town area,” the statement said.

Other affected areas are at Simpang Bukit Palong, Bukit Palong Industrial Park, Taman Lukut Makmur, Taman D’Pinggiran Kota, Taman D’Ambang Kota, Perdana Bukit Palong Industrial Park, Kebun Jimah, Jimah Lama, Kg Cina Site C Tanah Merah, Taman Jimah Jaya, Tanah Merah Site C, the entire Bukit Pelandok and Chuah areas.

Norzita reminded consumers that it was advisable to store water in reserve tanks.

The public can obtain more information and the latest updates via the SAINS official website www.sainswater.com or contact its toll-free line at 1-800-88-6982. — Bernama