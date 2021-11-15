Offer options for booster shot

NEWS that the Health Ministry will be giving booster jabs to all frontliners and seniors has been welcomed by most quarters. Unfortunately, the recent announcement by the health minister that seniors who had earlier received two doses of Sinovac will be given Pfizer booster jabs has created a lot of anxiety and unease.

This is especially so for those who are well read. They are apprehensive about the safety of such heterologous booster shots.

To add to their alarm is the press statement by the minister that this heterologous administration will be part of a government study, done in an off-label manner, meaning that this booster jab will be used in a way other than it is officially approved for. So, can we blame the seniors for their apprehension?

The ministry should have realised their alarm through the poor response by the seniors on MySejahtera in confirming their appointments, and eventually not turning up for their shot.

In addition, MySejahtera only asks recipients to confirm their booster shot with a click of a button, but with no other options being made available. Many confirmed their appointment out of anxiety but later did not show up.

Many are of the opinion that the decision to mix two Sinovac jabs with the Pfizer booster shot has not been substantiated by findings of any study or analysis of data collected by the Health Ministry thus far.

Therefore, our burning question is: Why not give a third Sinovac as a booster shot to these seniors? After all, a study in Turkey involving 30 million vaccinated citizens has indicated that the highest level of protection was seen in people who received three doses of inactive vaccines (Sinovac), rather than in those who received two doses of inactive vaccines and one booster shot of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer).

Our neighbour Singapore down south is doing that now – giving three doses of Sinovac to those who do not want mRNA vaccine as a booster shot. Can we do the same here?