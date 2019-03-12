Offer to help track down Jho Low still stands, says Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein said his offer to track down fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho still stands. He said this was meant to assist the investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

He said that tracking Low, who is also known as Jho Low, has not been easy as it involves many other countries.

“It’s not as easy as to find him as it involves third parties and other governments,” he said in Parliament today.

The Semberong MP reiterated his commitment of getting to the bottom of the 1MDB scandal as it is an issue of national interest.

“I want to find the truth with regards to 1MDB. I have been consistent on that and if Jho Low is critical, I will do my part but it’s not something that can be done by just one man.

“If the government having difficulties in getting cooperation from other countries, I will volunteer myself. I think there’s no harm the if I help the government. We just want justice.”

He also said that he has spoken with the Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, and is dealing with him directly on this matter.

Hishammuddin previously offered to track down Jho Low last October, stressing that he wanted to see closure to the 1MDB case.