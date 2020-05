KUALA LUMPUR: An ‘Instafamous’ man known as “Papaicici” was fined RM3,000 or three months jail in default by the magistrate’s court here today for offering sexual services to a policeman.

Magistrate Mohamed Fared Abdul Latif meted out the punishment to Rayndi Jubidi, 29, after the accused pleaded guilty to offering sexual services to the policeman for a payment of RM150 for “one go”.

Instafamous refers to people becoming famous on social media platform Instagram.

The accused, who was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and hair tied up in a bun at the back, had committed the offence at a condominium in Bukit Bintang here at 6.50pm on Wednesday (May 27).

He was charged under Section 372B of the Penal Code and was liable to be jailed up to a year or fined or both.

In mitigation, Rayndi, who was not represented, had pleaded for the minimum fine but deputy public prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri urged the court to impose a commensurate sentence to serve as a lesson.

He paid the fine. - Bernama