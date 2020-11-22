Office room at snooker centre used for online gambling activity

SERDANG: The police have uncovered a tactic by an online gambling syndicate, which is to carry out the activities in an office room, during a raid at a snooker centre in Seri Kembangan here, yesterday evening.

Serdang district police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said nine individuals, all locals aged between 27 and 51, including the caretaker of the premises, were arrested in the 9 pm raid.

He said eight people, including three women were in a room playing online gambling when the police raided the premises, which was installed with a few closed circuit television cameras, thus arousing police suspicion.

The door to the room had a sign with the word “office” and “only staff allowed”, he told reporters at the scene.

He said preliminary investigation found that only regular patrons and the caretaker knew how to open the office door.

Those arrested and items seized, including 13 laptops and RM443, were taken to the Serdang policde station for further action, he added. -Bernama