Officers on KD Lekiu returning from South Korea to be tested for Covid-19

LUMUT: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) will take samples for Covid-19 testing from more than 150 officers and personnel of the KD Lekiu vessel which is expected to dock at the Kota Kinabalu Base, Sabah, today after arriving from Busan, Korea.

According to the Western Fleet Command headquarters, Hospital Angkatan Tentera Wilayah Kota Kinabalu with the help of the Health Ministry in Sabah will open four screening counters for the purpose.

All samples will be sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (HQE) in Kota Kinabalu with the results expected to be known within four to 12 hours.

“During that time, all on-board KD Lekiu will be quarantined on the vessel and in the event of Covid-19 positive cases, they will be sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital to be quarantined and to undergo treatment.

“For the rest who test negative, they will continue to sail back to the naval base at Lumut after refuelling and replenishing supplies.

“As a precautionary measure, a second screening will be carried out when the ship arrives at the Lumut naval post,” according to a statement from the Western Fleet Command headquarters here, yesterday.

According to the statement, KD Lekiu departed from the Kota Kinabalu Base on Feb 5 to accompany Petronas Floating Liquified Natural Gas 2 (PFLNG 2) and docked at Samsung Heavy Industries Jetty, Geoje-do, Busan, South Korea on Feb 12, before sailing back home on Feb 18. — Bernama