PUTRAJAYA: Officers representing Attorney-General Tommy Thomas today lodged a police report against allegations that he is anti-Islam.

Thomas’ officers went to the Putrajaya district police station at 3.15pm to lodge the report on his behalf.

When contacted, Putrajaya district police chief ACP Rosly Hassan confirmed the matter.

“Special officers representing Thomas lodged a police report earlier today. Personnel from the Bukit Aman police headquarters will be initiating a probe into the matter,“ he told theSun.

Over the weekend, while campaigning for Barisan Nasional in the Semenyih by-election, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz was alleged to have questioned the appointment of non-Malays as attorney-general, chief justice and finance minister and said that Malay rights should be defended at all costs.

Nazri allegedly claimed the appointment of non-Muslims as the attorney-general, chief justice and finance minister was causing fear among the Malays.

He also said non-Malays should not question Malay privileges as they too enjoyed special privileges such as vernacular schools.

In defending his statement, Nazri said a non-bumiputera AG could be biased in cases such as that involving deceased fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

However, Nazri has denied making racially sensitive remarks during his speech in Semenyih.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police were investigating the matter and that Nazri was being probed for sedition.